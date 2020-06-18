‘The Good Place’ Producer Megan Amram Apologizes For Past Offensive Tweets

Megan Amram, co-executive producer of NBC’s The Good Place, has apologized for offensive tweets she posted several years ago that recently resurfaced.

“I would like to address some tweets from over the past decade that have been circulating recently,” Amram said in a statement Wednesday night on Twitter. “I fear this will not convey everything that I want it to, but I am speaking from the heart and trying my best to communicate my sincere regret. I am deeply embarrassed and more apologetic than you can ever know.”

In the tweets, posted in the early 2010s, Amram made offensive jokes about Asian-Americans, Jewish people and people with disabilities.

“My instinct is to share the varying degrees of explanation for every tweet that has offended,” she wrote, “but I know full well there are no excuses. I will be sorry for as long as I live that I have hurt even one person, and I very much understand why my words have hurt many more. Also, I specifically would like to apologize to the Asian American community, who I have hurt most with my tweets. I very much understand why you are hurt.”

She continued, “An apology means nothing without action and change behind it, and I assure you that the reason these tweets are from years ago is because action and change IS behind it. As my platform grew, I learned the power I had to amplify voices and the responsibility that came along with it. My platform and jobs are meaningful tools to foster diverse writers, combat workplace discrimination, educate myself, donate and to consciously and vocally support BIPOC, LGBTQ people and more.”

Amram concluded by apologizing for not speaking up sooner, and promised to do better in the future.

“I have been silent on this in the hopes that my current actions would speak louder than my past words, and that was my mistake, but I would like to make it very clear now how deeply sorry I am. I’m not posting the tweets here since I do not want to hurt people again with those words. But I want to be very clear: I am sorry. I mean it and I will prove that every day for the rest of my life.”

Amram worked on all four seasons of The Good Place, which wrapped its run in January. She also has written for Parks and Recreation and Silicon Valley, and she wrote, produced and starred in the Emmy-nominated shortform comedy web series An Emmy for Megan.