‘The Deer Hunter’ Star John Savage & Kaiti Wallen Among Cast For Domestic Violence Drama ‘Finding Nicole’ Based On CNN Doc

EXCLUSIVE: The Deer Hunter star John Savage is among cast for domestic abuse drama Finding Nicole, based on Chris Cuomo-fronted CNN doc Inside Evil – Until Death Do Us Part.

The film will chart the true story of Nicole Beverly (Kaiti Wallen) and her family with the focus on her domestic abuse case and how she overcame violence.

The rights were attained by director-producer Harley Wallen (Eternal Code) of Painted Creek Productions, according to Wallen’s attorney Bill Dobreff.

Savage will play the hard-nosed judge presiding over the case. Also starring will be Kelli Maroney (HBO’s True Blood), Brandon Quintin Adams (The Sandlot), Vida Ghaffari (Eternal Code), Blanca Blanco (Betrayed) and Yan Birch (Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs).

Production is due to get underway this year in Michigan close to where the actual story took place.

“It’s a story that hits close to home for me,” said director Wallen. “Growing up in a home with domestic abuse, feeling like you’re walking on eggshells all the time, trying your best not to say or do anything to trigger an event, is draining and leaves you feeling powerless. That’s why I immediately knew this was a story that I simply had to tell.”

Beverly added: “I am very hopeful that sharing my story of survival on a larger platform will help people develop a better understanding of how victims of domestic violence get pulled into abusive relationships and how difficult and dangerous it can be to leave them. It is also an amazing opportunity to teach people how to recognize the red flags of abusive relationships and understand the flaws in our legal system when it comes to protecting victims of domestic violence and stalking. If sharing my story helps one person safely leave an abusive relationship or gives one person hope, it is worth it.”

