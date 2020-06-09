‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Returns From Two-Week Hiatus With Extended One-Hour Special

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah continues to expand – returning after a two-week hiatus with a one-hour special.

The Comedy Central series will return at 11 tonight, June 8, with guests including Black Visions Collective organizer Miski Noor and Super Bowl champion and NFL Players Coalition co-founder Anquan Boldin.

Comedy Central via Twitter

It is the latest move to extend the show past its previous 30-minute form. The series started airing 45-minute episodes from April 27, during the middle of the global pandemic. The South African comedian told Deadline last month that he wanted to expand the show to incorporate more global news, but not at the expense of domestic news.

Noah, one of the few late-night talk show host of color, will likely have lots to say on the hour-long special, coming the day before the funeral of George Floyd, whose killing sparked a social uprising in the country.

During his hiatus, Noah delivered a powerful speech online about Floyd’s death and the protests that followed. “Try to imagine how it must feel for Black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day,” said Noah. “Because that’s fundamentally what’s happening in America. Police in America are looting Black bodies. And I know someone might think that’s an extreme phrase, but it’s not.”

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is exec produced and showrun by Jen Flanz with Noah and Jill Katz as Executive Producers.