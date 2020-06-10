‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Scores Joe Biden Interview

Joe Biden is going on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah as he continues his campaign media blitz.

The former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee will appear on the Comedy Central show this evening, June 9. He will speak remotely to the South African comedian in the 45-minute talk-show.

Biden’s appearance comes a day after he addressed George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna in an emotional video played at Floyd’s funeral in Houston.

Biden has been ramping up the number of interviews he gives in recent weeks, particularly to those with younger skewing platforms. He got in slight warm water after an appearance on Charlemagne Tha God’s radio show The Breakfast Club and appeared on CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

In addition to its linear airing, the interview will also be available on all of the series’ social platforms, including The Daily Show’s YouTube channel.

It is Noah’s latest high-profile interview; he has recently interviewed the likes of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Dr. Anthony Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic. Noah returned after a two-week hiatus with an hour-long episode on Monday night and during that hiatus he addressed the death of George Floyd in a powerful 18-minute online video.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is exec produced and showrun by Jen Flanz with Noah and Jill Katz as Executive Producers.