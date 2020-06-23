The CW Ups Yooli Ryoo To SVP Broadcasting Standards & Practice

The CW has promoted Yooli Ryoo to Senior Vice President, Broadcasting Standards and Practices for the network. In her new role, Ryoo. who previously served as VP Broadcasting Standards and Practices, will be responsible for the oversight of the screening and evaluation of programming content broadcast on the network, including primetime, fringe, and children’s programs as well as commercials and on-air promos. Ryoo will also be responsible for setting the strategic direction for The CW’s broadcasting standards and practices to ensure compliance with FCC regulations.

Ryoo had served as Vice President, Broadcast Standards and Practices at The CW since June 2011.

“In these rapidly evolving times, it is critical that we have an elevated sense of what is appropriate content for our network. Given her expertise and executive tenure with The CW, we couldn’t be more proud to have her leading BS&P,” said Mark Pedowitz and Chairman and CEO of The CW Network, to whom Yooli will report. “Yooli’s tremendous skill sets will ensure that there is continued collaboration with our creative content producers, while making certain that our programming remains FCC compliant.”

Before joining The CW, Ryoo spent four years with Ernst & Young in Los Angeles as Knowledge Manager for their Global Media & Entertainment Center. Prior to this role, Ryoo was Director, Broadcast Standards and Practices at The WB Television Network. Ryoo began her career as a Community Relations Administrator with KCOP Television in Los Angeles.