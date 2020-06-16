The CW Acquires Four Alternative Series For Summer Line-Up & Finalizes Premiere Dates

The CW has added a quartet of alternative acquisitions to its summer line-up and has set its remaining summer 2020 premiere dates.

Making their U.S. debuts this summer are horror whodunnit competition series Killer Camp on Thursday, July 16 (8 PM ET/PT), docuseries Being Reuben starring YouTuber Ruben de Maid on Friday, August 7 (9 PM ET/PT), comedy panel game Taskmaster on Sunday, August 2 (8 PM ET/PT), which will be followed by family centric cooking competition Fridge Wars at 9 PM ET/PT.

They join previously announced scripted series Tell Me A Story and Coroner, both of which will premiere this summer and air through the fall.

Tell Me A Story will premiere Tuesday, July 28 at 9 PM; Coroner will debut Wednesday, August 5 at 9 PM. Additionally, the half-hour British comedy Dead Pixels has moved into The CW’s summer schedule, making its U.S. premiere on Tuesday, August 18 (8 PM ET/PT).

Related Story Friday Ratings: Fox's 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' Tops The Field

The CW also set several season finale dates. Burden of Truth‘s third season finale airs Thursday, July 9 (8 PM) followed by the second season finale of In the Dark at 9 PM. The season two finale of Bulletproof is set to air Wednesday, July 29 (9 PM) and DC’S Stargirl wraps its first season on Tuesday, August 11 at 8 PM.

Being Reuben stars 14-year-old Reuben de Maid, talented teen juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, who became an internet sensation after shooting to fame following an appearance on Little Big Shots. The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer and make-up expert. The docuseries follows Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky. Being Reuben takes a passionate look at how a loving family has given their special teen the strength to stand out.

Being Reuben hails from from Ricochet Ltd., a Warner Bros. International Television Production Company, and Krempelwood Ltd., with executive producers Emma Walsh of Ricochet, Blair Krempel and Mark Wood.

In Fridge Wars, top chefs compete to make an amazing feast using leftovers and ingredients found in your fridge in the culinary competition series. In each episode, two top chefs are pitted against one another with a challenge to create extraordinary meals using only the ingredients taken from the fridges of ordinary families.

Hosted by comedian Emma Hunter, Fridge Wars is co-produced and co-created by The Gurin Company and the CBC. The show is executive produced by Tracie Tighe (CBC) and Emmy® and Rose d’Or winner Phil Gurin (The Gurin Company).

In horror whodunnit competition series Killer Camp, 11 British strangers are shocked to discover they are not going on a fun new reality show called “Summer Camp” but actually participating in an over-the-top “murder” mystery series called “Killer Camp.” Camp Counselor Bobby will be the first to tell you that everything at Camp Pleasant is picturesque and perfect… except the minor problem of the brutal murders. In typical reality show fashion, there will be camaraderie, sex appeal, and lots of backstabbing… only this time, literally. As the campers play games to earn cash during the day, each night one of them will meet their untimely demise in ever more extreme, hilarious and inventive way.

Executive produced by Steph Harris, Killer Camp is from Tuesday’s Child and originally aired on ITV2.

Taskmaster is an International Emmy and triple BAFTA nominated comedy game show starring comedian and actor Greg Davies in the title role of the all-powerful Taskmaster, who issues simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants – usually comedians – with Alex Horne (the show creator) acting as the Taskmaster’s assistant. The tasks – usually performed in isolation, but occasionally in teams – are designed to encourage the players to think laterally and creatively.



Taskmaster is from Avalon (Breeders, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Catastrophe) with executive producers Alex Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire (who also serves as the series’ director) with Hilary Rosen for UKTV.