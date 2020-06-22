‘The Circus’ Coming Back To Town In August On Showtime

Showtime’s political docuseries returns in two months. and it will be a three-ring The Circus covering the pandemic, systemic racism and a crucial presidential election.

The premium cabler said today that the second half of Season 5 will bow at 8 p.m. Sunday, August 16.

When we last saw hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon, they had just covered the paradigm-shifting Super Tuesday and the first shutdowns as the coronavirus threat entered the lexicon. Its fifth season kicked off in January, when there still was a cluster of Democratic White House hopefuls and a burgeoning impeachment trial.

If that seems like half a lifetime ago, the new episodes will look inside and likely askance at the Donald Trump and Joe Biden campaigns as they and we hurtle toward a historic Election Day on November 3.

Produced by Left/Right, The Circus is Showtime’s highest-rated docuseries, with the first part of Season 5 averaging more than 1 million viewers each week.

The Circus is executive produced by hosts Heilemann, McKinnon and Wagner, along with Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman Ted Bourne and Tom Johnson.

