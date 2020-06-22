Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Cobra Kai’ Moves From YouTube To Netflix Ahead Of Season 3

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Open Road Relaunches With Raven Capital Funding & Return Of Founding CEO Tom Ortenberg; Liam Neeson Thriller Set As First Pic

Read the full story

‘The Circus’ Coming Back To Town In August On Showtime

The Circus
From left: 'The Circus' hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Alex Wagner Showtime

Showtime’s political docuseries returns in two months. and it will be a three-ring The Circus covering the pandemic, systemic racism and a crucial presidential election.

The premium cabler said today that the second half of Season 5 will bow at 8 p.m. Sunday, August 16.

When we last saw hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon, they had just covered the paradigm-shifting Super Tuesday and the first shutdowns as the coronavirus threat entered the lexicon. Its fifth season kicked off in January, when there still was a cluster of Democratic White House hopefuls and a burgeoning impeachment trial.

John Bolton Scorches Donald Trump In ABC Interview, But Gives Puzzling Answer To A Key Question: Why Not Speak Up Earlier?

If that seems like half a lifetime ago, the new episodes will look inside and likely askance at the Donald Trump and Joe Biden campaigns as they and we hurtle toward a historic Election Day on November 3.

Produced by Left/Right, The Circus is Showtime’s highest-rated docuseries, with the first part of Season 5 averaging more than 1 million viewers each week.

The Circus is executive produced by hosts Heilemann, McKinnon and Wagner, along with Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman Ted Bourne and Tom Johnson.

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad