‘The Challenge’: MTV Fires Cast Member Dee Nguyen Over Black Lives Matter Comments

The current season of MTV’s reality competition series The Challenge will be going forward without cast member Dee Nguyen following insensitive comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement and the killing of George Floyd.

“As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, MTV and Bunim/Murray Productions have severed ties with her.,” MTV and Bunim/Murray said in a joint statement. “Out of respect for the competition and other Challengers, MTV will air the season as planned. Dee Nguyen will not appear in the reunion to be filmed at a later date. MTV and Bunim/Murray Productions strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice.“

In since-deleted tweets, Nguyen wrote “Idk why some of u think I’m anti BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity.” She also commented on an Instagram post about Floyd, writing that “people die every f–king day,” as reported by Us Weekly.

Nguyen issued an apology Tuesday on Instagram. “The last 24hrs have made me realised what is important and that is forgiveness,” she wrote. “I would like to offer my sincerest apology to my colleagues to whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my insensitive remarks. Let me be clear I am a POC that cares about BLM. I believe in this movement and I’m stepping away from social media to focus on my wellbeing and mental health. This is not a goodbye, it’s a I will see you again.”

Nguyen joined The Challenge franchise in 2019 in War of the Worlds. She went on to compete in War of the Worlds 2 and most recently in Total Madness. She first appeared on British reality series Geordie Shore.