‘Creepshow’ Producer The Cartel Hires Paradigm’s Ryan Saul, Ups Bradford Bricken

EXCLUSIVE: The Cartel, the production, finance and management company behind AMC’s Creepshow, has tapped Paradigm’s Ryan Saul as a manager/producer and promoted Bradford Bricken to partner.

Saul joins The Cartel after only a year at Paradigm. Previously he was at APA, where he was co-head of the agency’s motion picture literary department, and served as an agent at Metropolitan Talent and Jim Preminger Agency.

Saul’s clients include The Maze Runner director Wes Ball, Oscar-nominated animation director Tim Reckart (High In The Clouds), and Fantastic Four director Josh Trank.

Bricken has been a manager at The Cartel since 2014. He recently served as an executive producer on Netflix’s Twelve Forever alongside The Cartel’s founders and CEOs Stan Spry and Jeff Holland.

Clients include Mike Hollingsworth (Bojack Horseman), playwright and screenwriter Qui Nguyen (Vietgone), and Glenn Clements (The Late Late Show With James Corden).

The Cartel is in pre-production on the second season of Creepshow for AMC’s horror streamer Shudder, and Syfy’s 10-episode series Day Of The Dead. The company partnered with Untitled Entertainment in April to develop 10 movies over the next two years.