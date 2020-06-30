‘The Bureau’ Creator Éric Rochant Teams With ‘Snowpiercer’ Producer Tomorrow Studios For Global Spy Drama

Éric Rochant, the creator of breakout French spy drama The Bureau, is prepping his U.S. television debut – a global spy drama produced in partnership with Snowpiercer producer Tomorrow Studios.

The French writer and director has teamed up with the ITV-backed producer, run by Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, to develop and produce an untitled series that centers on the lives of intelligence officers from the U.S., China, Russia, UK and France.

It marks Rochant’s first U.S. series and comes after the in-demand showrunner signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners last year to find North American opportunities.

The series will follow these spies, who are involved in missions that make them meet, fight or manipulate each other. They are allies or enemies in the field and in cyberspace. Rochant will serve as showrunner and executive producer, alongside EPs Adelstein and Clements.

The Bureau centers around French intelligence officer Malotru, played by Matthieu Kassovitz, who after six years of undercover work in Syria, returns home, where he struggles to forget his undercover identity under which he’s in love with a Syrian teacher. He makes a mistake and then has to pay the consequences beyond all expectation, putting everybody around him in danger, especially his country and the ones he loves. The series, which has run for five seasons, was commissioned by Canal+ and has been an international hit.

The deal was brokered by Tom Lane, Executive Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs at ITV Studios America for Tomorrow Studios and by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen for Rochant. ITV Studios will distribute the series internationally.

“I’m really excited to start this new journey with Becky and Marty at Tomorrow Studio,” said Rochant. “I felt so flattered that they wanted me to do my next show with them and I appreciated them asking for me to continue being myself, because they really enjoyed The Bureau. With them I will examine our contemporary world of intelligence and geopolitics by creating a moving and tense show about those involved in secret operations as we learn that they are just like us.”

“Thanks to modern technology, Becky and I were able to have incredible conversations with Éric during the last few months, to really get to know him and to understand the creative vision he’s formulated for his next television project. We are big fans of his and, after a highly competitive bidding situation, we are honored that he is entrusting us with such an exciting project,” said Adelstein.