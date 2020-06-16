‘The Bold And the Beautiful’ Returns To Production With COVID-19 Safety Protocols In Place

CBS’ The Bold And The Beautiful is the first U.S. broadcast series — and possibly the first scripted series on American soil– to return to production on stage. The daytime drama will resume filming its current season on Wednesday, June 17, at Television City in Los Angeles. There is no airdate set yet but the hope is for the half-hour soap to return to originals in early-to-mid July.

The Bold and the Beautiful, which was recently renewed through 2022, began official pre-production today. However, its producers at Bell-Phillip Television, who had been hopeful for a June production restart, started to plan a return since the series shut down in mid-March with the cast, crew and staff’s health as main priority.

The show’s filming will follow COVID-19 safety protocols set by LA County, the City of Los Angeles and Television City’s owner Hackman Capital Partners, and its resumption became possible after the producers reached agreements with the Hollywood guilds.

The cast and the crew were tested for the coronavirus today, with regular testing a key part of the new protocol. Everyone will work shorter days with staggered call times and smaller amount of cast on set at one time. To accommodate that, some of the scripts that had been already in the can were reworked.

Additionally, The Bold and the Beautiful has hired a COVID-19 coordinator who will be on set at all times, insuring that the production follows the safety guidelines. I hear all cast and crew members will be required to wear masks at all times except for actors when they are filming a scene.

Along with fellow CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful had about 4-6 weeks worth of episodes in the can when the production shutdown began on March 17. The last original episode aired in April and, beginning April 27, both shows started airing repeat episodes curated into theme weeks.

The Bold and the Beautiful is a Bell-Phillip Television production. Bradley Bell is the executive producer.