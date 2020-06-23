‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Return To Production Delayed By A Day Over Health Department Testing Questions

The Bold and the Beautiful did not resume production today as scheduled.

“The Health Department had some additional questions about the lab TV City provided The Bold and the Beautiful with last week, which produced several false positives,” a spokesperson for the series said.

B&B producer Bell-Phillip Television has changed labs and has resolved all problems, according to the company. “We have not had, nor do we have, any positive COVID-19 cases and are not ‘shut down’, but we needed an additional day to provide them with requested information,” the spokesperson said.

The plan is for shooting to resume tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24.

As Deadline reported, The Bold and the Beautiful last Wednesday became the first U.S. broadcast series to return to production on stage, following strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

But in what may be indicative of the “new normal” of a stop-and-go production during a pre-vaccine coronavirus pandemic, the show went on a brief hiatus after one day of production “to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed,” the B&B rep said at the time.

As we reported earlier today in a story about the intricacies of testing that has emerged as a main hurdle in the path to production restart, it is believed that there were a number of positive or inconclusive test results for the B&B cast and crew last week that were deemed unreliable. That created a chaotic situation that led to the production pause for testing to be sorted out. According to sources, the production used less invasive saliva tests last week; it has since switched to the nasal swabs that cause quite a bit of discomfort but are considered a lot more accurate.