‘Big Sky’: Jade Pettyjohn To Star In David E. Kelley’s PI Drama Series For ABC

Little Fires Everywhere star Jade Pettyjohn is set as a lead opposite Katheryn Winnick, Ryan Phillippe and Natalie Alyn Lind in Big Sky, ABC’s straight-to-series drama created and executive produced by David E. Kelley. Based on The Highway, the first book in C.J. Box’s Cassie Dewell series of novels, the project, hails from A+E Studios, which will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television, part of Disney TV Studios.

Written by Kelley, Big Sky is a procedural thriller in which private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) on a search for two sisters, Danielle and Grace Sullivan, played by Lind and Pettyjohn, respectively, who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Pettyjohn’s Grace Sullivan is a tough girl with wisdom beyond her years, who is kidnapped alongside her older sister Danielle, but not without a fight.

John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer and Brian Geraghty also star.

Kelley executive produces with Ross Fineman and Box.

Pettyjohn stars as Lexie Richardson, the oldest daughter of Reese Witherspoon’s character in the Hulu limited series, Little Fires Everywhere, based on the best-selling novel from Celeste Ng. She also played opposite Nicole Kidman in Annapurna’s gritty crime thriller Destroyer, and alongside Laura Dern and Jack O’Connell in Trial by Fire. She also wrapped production on the upcoming political thriller Seberg, alongside Vince Vaughn, Zazie Beetz, Kristen Stewart and Anthony Mackie. Pettyjohn is repped by Innovative Artists and Karen Renna & Associates.