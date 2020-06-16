‘The Baker & The Beauty’ Star Nathalie Kelley Reacts To Series Cancellation: “Their Loss Will Be Someone Else’s Gain”

The Baker and the Beauty star Nathalie Kelley has shared her thoughts following ABC’s decision to cancel the romantic comedy-drama series after one season. She urged fans not to despair, suggesting that efforts are underway to find the show a new home.

“Guys we appreciate the love and well wishes following ABC’s decision not to renew us for a second season. But honestly their loss will be someone else’s gain, so stay hopeful and activated about the show while we find it the right home!,” Kelley tweeted, followed by “Love u all #thebakerandthebeauty”.

Kelley’s tweet was retweeted by her Baker and the Beauty co-star Victor Rasuk.

Starring Rasuk and Kelley in the title roles, the Notting Hill-esque Baker and the Beauty, based on the hit Israeli format, hails from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris, David Frankel, Keshet Studios, Universal TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Georgaris and directed by Frankel, The Baker and the Beauty centers on Daniel Garcia (Rasuk), who is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton (Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?

Cast also includes Carlos Gomez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veintimilla and David Del Rio.

Georgaris, Frankel and Edwards executive produce with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan, along with original series creator Assi Azar. Universal Television and ABC Studios produce in association with Keshet Studios.