‘The Baker And The Beauty’ Rises In Season Finale; ‘Titan Games’ And ‘Wall’ Top Monday

ABC aired a two-part season finale of its freshman romantic dramedy The Baker and the Beauty on Monday, which delivered a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic for the first hour and 3.01 million viewers. If that holds after adjustments due to preemptions, it could mark a series high. The second half earned a 0.5 in the demo and 2.62 million viewers, an uptick from last week and steady with its season premiere.

NBC aired a new episode of The Titan Games (0.8, 4.18M), which was up in the demo from last week’s season premiere. A fresh episode of The Wall (0.8, 4.03M) afterward marked its best numbers since February 2018. Both shows topped Monday night for NBC, which also saw Songland (0.6, 2.68M) tick up in the demo from last week.

The CW spotlighted a seminal rap group in Iconic: TLC (0.3, 1.05M) and served a fresh episode of Roswell, New Mexico (0.2, 858,000), which climbed a tenth in the demo.

CBS aired repeats of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise and Bull, while Fox had reruns of its 9-1-1 franchises.