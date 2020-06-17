‘The Baker and the Beauty’: ABC Chief Discusses Decision To Cancel Romantic Dramedy As Fans Launch Save The Show Campaign & Producers Plan To Shop It

ABC on Monday opted not to renew The Baker and the Beauty two weeks after the romantic comedy-drama based on an Israeli format finished its nine-episode freshman run.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

While the original series has been one of the highest-rated scripted series ever in Israel, its U.S. adaptation did not fair as well, ranking as one of ABC’s lowest rated series this past season. But it developed a passionate core fanbase who have mounted a Save the Show campaign with a petition that has been trending and has already crossed the 60K signatures mark, as well as a fundraiser to support the effort.

Meanwhile, I hear that there are plans in the works at the company behind the series, Keshet Studios, to shop it. The Baker and the Beauty star Nathalie Kelley got fans’ hopes up following the cancellation news on Monday, tweeting that “their loss will be someone else’s gain.”

Tipped as comfort-food fare that could be a good programming fit during the pandemic, The Baker and the Beauty had a tough time connecting with viewers. The show’s soft ratings performance “unfortunately and primarily” led to its cancellation,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told Deadline during an interview about the network’s 2020-21 schedule.

“The Baker and the Beauty is a show I was personally very fond of, it’s a very sweet and hopeful and inspired and optimistic show that I wish we had been able to find a bigger audience for,” she said.

Starring Victor Rasuk and Kelley in the title roles, the Notting Hill-esque Baker and the Beauty, from creator Dean Georgaris, Keshet Studios, Universal TV and ABC Studios, centers on Daniel Garcia (Rasuk), who is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton (Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?

Cast also includes Carlos Gomez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veintimilla and David Del Rio.