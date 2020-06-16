‘The Baker And The Beauty’ Canceled By ABC After One Season

ABC has canceled The Baker and the Beauty. The hourlong romantic comedy-drama, based on the hit Israeli format, was one of two freshman series left on the bubble by ABC after it made the bulk of its renewals and cancellations last month. The other, drama For Life, has been renewed.

Tipped as comfort-food fare that could be a good programming fit during the pandemic, The Baker and the Beauty had a tough time connecting with viewers, ranking as one of the ABC’s lowest-rated series.

Starring Victor Rasuk and Nathalie Kelley in the title roles, the Notting Hill-esque Baker and the Beauty hails from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris, David Frankel, Keshet Studios, Universal TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Georgaris and directed by Frankel, The Baker and the Beauty centers on Daniel Garcia (Rasuk), who is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton (Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?

Cast also includes Carlos Gomez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veintimilla and David Del Rio.

Georgaris, Frankel and Edwards executive produce with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan, along with original series creator Assi Azar. Universal Television and ABC Studios produce in association with Keshet Studios.