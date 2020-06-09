‘The Titan Games’ Leads Monday Ratings; ‘The Bachelor’ Retrospective Series So-So In Debut

The Titan Games topped another pre-summer Monday last night, holding steady at a 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.90 million viewers. The extreme American Gladiators-adjacent athletic reality competition was followed on the network by The Wall (0.7, 3.74M) and Songland (0.8, 2.41M) which both ticked down a tenth in the demo with their new episodes. The trio led NBC to the nightly victory in that metric.

ABC’s programming real estate was occupied by the debut of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (0.4, 2.43M). Based on ratings standards delivered by The Bachelor franchise, the numbers are quite low for the kickoff of the 10-episode retrospective.

The CW followed a Whose Line Is It Anyway? repeat with a fresh episode of Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 665,000), which dropped in the demo.

CBS aired repeats of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise and Bull, which led the network to an overall victory in total viewers. Fox offered encores of its 9-1-1 franchise.