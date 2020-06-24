Click to Skip Ad
‘The Apprentice’: BBC Postpones 2020 Season Of Business Show

The Apprentice
BBC/Boundless

The UK version of The Apprentice has been postponed for a year by the BBC amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, the show said: “Sadly we have decided to postpone The Apprentice for 2020. Production safety and the wellbeing of everyone involved in the show is our number one priority.”

This year’s season would have been its 16th on British television, with billionaire Lord Sugar presiding over the format, in which he decides to invest in an entrepreneur after a series of weekly challenges.

The Apprentice is based on the original Mark Burnett format and is produced in the UK by Fremantle label Boundless. It has gone the way of other UK non-scripted shows, such as Love Island, in calling off production in 2020.

