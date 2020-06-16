That Girl Lay Lay Inks Overall Deal With Nickelodeon

Thirteen-year-old social media star and hip-hop artist Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High is getting into business with Nickleodeon, signing an overall deal with the network. Under the pact, Nickelodeon will work with the teen sensation, known professionally as Lay Lay, to develop original multiplatform programming, music initiatives, and build a cross-category consumer products business. The network’s strategy for Lay Lay includes developing content for all Nickelodeon platforms, supporting her music career and an exclusive line of consumer products with merchandising agreements spanning categories such as fashion, accessories, publishing and more.

Houston, Texas native Lay Lay has taken the world by storm with her energy and sharp rhymes. With millions of views across her social media channels, Lay Lay has been writing, producing, rapping and singing since the age of five, dazzling fans like Nick Cannon and Le’Veon Bell with her viral freestyle raps.

Related Story Paramount Exec Syrinthia Studer Named EVP At Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Films To Head Live-Action Pics

At age 11, Lay Lay became the youngest female rapper to sign a recording deal via her own Fresh Rebel Muzik/Empire imprint. In September 2018, Lay Lay released her debut project Tha Cheat Code following a performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The following year, she released the deluxe version of Tha Cheat Code Reloaded featuring smash hits “Mama” and “Supersize XL” that have together amassed close to 60 million views on YouTube. In addition to TV appearances, the young artist also has national ad campaigns and book deals under her belt.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Nickelodeon family!,” said Lay Lay. “I grew up watching Nick and this opportunity is seriously a dream come true. I have the best fans in the world, and I can’t wait to take them on this journey with me.”

Lay Lay was repped in the deal by Acie High and Eric Mitchell of Fresh Rebel Muzik, Ben Meiselas of Geragos & Geragos, APC, and Jeffrey Levin of Jeffrey Oscar Inc.