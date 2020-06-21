Tennessee’s Largest Newspaper Runs Ad Claiming “Islam” Will Nuke Nashville In July

The ad-buyer, the Ministry of Future For America, claimed that Islam is going to blow up Nashville on July 18 based on “Bible prophecy.” It referred to Trump as the “final president of the USA.”

Michael A. Anastasi, vice president and editor of The Tennessean, said in the newspaper that what happened was a “breakdown in the normal processes.”

“The ad is horrific and is utterly indefensible in all circumstances. It is wrong, period, and should have never been published,” Anastasi said. “It has hurt members of our community and our own employees and that saddens me beyond belief. It is inconsistent with everything The Tennessean as an institution stands and has stood for.”