‘Tenet’ Moves To July 31; 10th Anniversary Re-release Of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Inception’ To Go On July 17

Warner Bros.’ Tenet is officially moving to July 31st.

Instead on July 17, Warner Bros. Pictures is partnering with exhibitors to invite audiences around the world for the 10thAnniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan’s Inception starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page and Marion Cotillard. That special anniversary theatrical event will also give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage from Tenet. Moviegoers will also receive an exclusive sneak peek of select films on Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’’s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

“We are excited that our partners at Warner Bros. will offer a new generation of film fans the opportunity to enjoy Inception the way it was originally intended to be seen – on the big screen. Over these last months we have been keeping Warner Bros. closely informed of our work towards reopening our theatres in accordance with governmental health and safety requirements, and we are looking forward to audiences enjoying Tenet in our theatres all around the world on July 31st,” said NATO in a statement about the news of Tenet‘s move. The theaters owners organization has been working closely with Nolan on the reopening of cinemas.

The news of Tenet‘s move comes at a time when New York City has yet to announce the reopening plans for its movie theaters, which remain stuck in phase 4 next to Broadway theaters. NATO New York is involved in talks with NY State to get cinemas into phase 3. That in addition to the fact that mega box office market China and notable other offshore markets haven’t reopened yet. A $200M production like Tenet needs the world to make bank, though we’ve heard that if Manhattan is closed, and the other boroughs are not, Tenet still goes.

It’s a chicken and a egg scenario: Movie theaters won’t open without major studio product, and major studio product won’t be distributed unless theaters are open. But the go-ahead to reopen comes back to state, county and local governments.

I’m hearing no movement yet at this minute for Disney’s Mulan, still scheduled for July 24, but it wouldn’t be shocking if it moved a little later. We heard this week from Solstice Studios’ that Unhinged would stick on its July 1 opening date — with or without New York City, and even with Tenet‘s move to July 31.

MORE…