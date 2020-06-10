Television City Pledges $2 Million To Support Community And Diversity Initiatives In Entertainment In Wake Of Fairfax Protest

Television City, which is owned by Hackman Capital Partners has pledged $2 million to support the Beverly/Fairfax District community in Los Angeles and promote diversity in the entertainment industry after being slammed for allowing the Los Angeles Police Department to set up shop in the studio complex during the Fairfax protest on May 30, which was a response to the death of George Floyd.

“Television City has called this community home for nearly 70 years, and it pains us to see our neighbors, community organizations, and small businesses – many of which are trying to reopen their doors in the first time in over three months – suffer through these challenging times,” said Michael Hackman, Hackman Capital Partners’ founder and CEO, in a statement given to media. “We believe Television City can spearhead a catalytic effort among local stakeholders to provide meaningful help. This community is resilient, and will come back even stronger, more vibrant, and cohesive.”

The pledge will be split evenly and go toward community revitalization, with an intention to support local organizations, businesses and individuals. The other million will go toward educational endowment to improve diversity levels and offer career opportunities in the entertainment industry.

“As a studio and as individuals, we stand in solidarity with the Black community and those speaking out against systemic racism and racial inequities,” said Hackman. “But we want to do more than talk about the issues, we want to take meaningful action. In today’s world of content creation, experienced production crews are in high demand, and we are committed to expanding these opportunities to traditionally underrepresented communities, creating jobs and building a more diverse entertainment industry.”

He continued, “The past three months have been an incredibly painful time for the Beverly/Fairfax District and our City as a whole. By working with the Black community, our neighbors, small businesses, and our City’s most beloved industry, we can emerge from this period stronger than before. I hope Television City’s pledge will inspire other stakeholders to join us in this effort; we have thought about this long enough, now is the time to act.”

The Fairfax protest started peacefully and then took a turn in the Fairfax area where Television City is located where LAPD officers were seen began getting physically aggressive with the demonstrators, striking many of them who had their hands up.

CBS, which currently leases sound stages and offices in the complex, initially came under fire but they no longer own the facility after Television City was sold to Hackman Capital in 2018.