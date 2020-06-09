Endemol Shine’s Cris Abrego, Bunim/Murray’s Jonathan Murray, OWN’s Tina Perry & Rickey Minor Join Board Of Television Academy Foundation

The Television Academy Foundation has added four new members to its board of directors: Endemol Shine’s Cris Abrego, Bunim/Murray Productions co-founder Jonathan Murray, OWN president Tina Perry and composer Rickey Minor.

Abrego is chairman, Endemol Shine Americas, and CEO, Endemol Shine North America, and oversees shows in the U.S. including Big Brother, MasterChef and Lego Masters.

Minor is a music director, composer and producer whose credits include The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno, American Idol and America’s Got Talent. He picked up an Emmy in 2017 for Taking The Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America and also serves as a board appointee to the Academy’s Executive Committee and co-chair of the Academy’s Diversity Committee.

Murray co-founded The Real World and Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer Bunim/Murray. He has served multiple terms on the board of the TV Academy representing the Reality Peer Group and has been a co-chair of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Committee.

Perry oversees OWN and reports to OWN chairman and CEO Oprah Winfrey. She is on the Los Angeles board of governors for The Paley Center for Media and the board of directors of The Friends of Saban Community Clinic.

The Television Academy Foundation is the charitable arm of the TV Academy. Its board of directors also includes Netflix’s Cindy Holland, Nina Tassler, Epix’s Michael Wright and Suzanne de Passe.

“Our incoming board members bring extensive business and creative acumen in key sectors of our television industry,” said Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “We welcome their thought leadership, strategic guidance and support as the Foundation expands its educational programs and community outreach, which are designed to promote diversity and inclusivity within the television industry and deepen support for the next generation of entertainment leaders.”