TBS Orders ‘Tournament Of Laughs’ Virtual Comedy Competition Series Hosted By Jason Sudeikis

TBS has ordered seven episodes of Tournament of Laughs, a virtual comedy competition series hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis. It’s set for premiere Sunday, June 21.

Tournament of Laughs will feature 32 comedians facing off in a single-elimination bracket-style tournament, with each episode featuring multiple match-ups. Every week the comics will create, produce, self-film, and star in their own videos – from stand-up sets to song parodies and everything in-between.

Sudeikis will be acting as the master of ceremonies and providing color commentary. After the episode has aired, the home audience will decide who moves forward, via phone and online voting, with the winning comics returning for the next round. The final episode will feature an expert comedy panel charged with crowning a tournament champion. (watch a teaser above)

Featured comedians include Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Judah Friedlander, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton, Fortune Feimster, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Natasha Leggero, Cameron Esposito, Godfrey, The Sklar Brothers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Josh Wolf, Clayton English, Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Tim Dillon, Moshe Kasher, Jessica Kirson, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Tiana, Matteo Lane, Beth Stelling, Vladimir Caamano, Ian Edwards, Aida Rodriguez, Megan Gailey, Preacher Lawson, Piff The Magic Dragon, with an additional two performers to come.

“We may be without some of our favorite sports right now but we can still partake in some fierce rivalries” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “These comics promise to bring the funny each week, but the audience will get to decide who gets the last laugh.”

Tournament of Laughs is produced by The Jay & Tony Show with Jay Blumenfield, Tony Marsh and Pip Wells serving as executive producers. Wells will also serve as showrunner. The series will make a charitable donation to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Black Lives Matter.