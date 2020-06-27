Click to Skip Ad
Taylor Swift Blasts US Census For Excluding Transgender, Nonbinary People

CBS News

Taylor Swift, who once was condemned for her political silence, is making up for lost time. The singer/songwriter spoke out Friday on Pride Live’s Stonewall Day livestream event, condemning the US Census for offering only two choices for gender.

The event is an annual commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall uprising, which many cite as sparking the modern gay rights movement. Other speakers during the Pride Live’s Stonewall Day virtual event included former President Barack Obama, pop stars Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and Kesha, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, actress Cynthia Erivo and actor George Takei, among others.

Swift appeared via recording and praised the US Supreme Court for ruling last week that LGBTQ people are protected from workplace discrimination.

“We had a really good step forward recently with the Supreme Court ruling based on discrimination, based on sex. But we still have so far to go in terms of equality and protections for LGBTQ people and people in the trans community,’ Swift said in her segment.

