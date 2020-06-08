‘Talking Heads’: First Look At Jodie Comer, Martin Freeman & Others In BBC Monologues Series

Click to Skip Ad
The BBC has released first-look images of the cast of Talking Heads, a coronavirus-inspired reimagining of Alan Bennett’s BAFTA-winning series of dramatic monologues.

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer, Sherlock star Martin Freeman and the soon-to-be star of The Crown Imelda Staunton are among those attached to the project, which premieres June 23 before the full series is dropped on iPlayer.

The 12-part season was produced by the London Theatre Company on ready-made sets at Elstree Studios. Kristin Scott Thomas, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall and Lucian Msamati are also among the cast for the monologues, which center on themes including death, isolation and illness.

Talking Heads is produced by Nicholas Hytner and Kevin Loader for London Theatre Company, and co-produced by Steve Clark Hall. Executive producers are Nick Starr and Anthony Jones for London Theatre Company, and Piers Wenger for the BBC.

