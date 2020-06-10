Finnish director Anders Engström, whose TV credits include Taboo, Hanna and See, is aboard to direct producer Joel B. Michaels’ (Terminator Salvation) update of 1980 supernatural thriller The Changeling.

The film follows a musician who, after the death of his young daughter, returns to his childhood home. After a series of terrifying events, he begins to unlock the mystery of the dead child that haunts his home along with a terrible family secret. Tab Murphy’s script is said to introduce “several new twists and turns”.

Cornerstone Films, which first picked the title up in 2018, will be shopping the project at the upcoming Cannes virtual market. Uwe Schott and Stefan Arndt of X-Filme (Babylon Berlin) are also producing with Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder serving as executive producers.

The plan is to shoot the remake in Ireland. Michaels was the original producer of the 1980 film starring George C. Scott.

Michaels and Cornerstone Films previously worked together on the remake of Suzanne Bier’s After The Wedding, starring Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, and Billy Crudup.

Joel B. Michaels commented: “I am overjoyed at having the unique opportunity to reimagine an updated version of the iconic filmThe Changeling that I produced so many years ago. It’s flattering to know that it proved to have inspired a rash of filmmakers that paid homage to the original film. I am excited to be working with Anders Engström who will bring his own contemporary vision to the film.”