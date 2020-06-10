EXCLUSIVE: Niamh Algar (The Virtues), Mia Goth (Suspiria) Billy Howle (Outlaw King), Paapa Essiedu (Gangs Of London), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) and Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself) lead the impressive ensemble cast of crime-thriller Sweet Dreams, which is launching ahead of the Cannes virtual market.

The “Fargo in England” story, from writer-director Carl Tibbets (Black Mirror) and producer Matthew James Wilkinson (Yesterday) of Stigma Films, charts a series of unfortunate coincidences that bring the overreaching ambitions of a bunch of petty criminals to a nasty end. Algar will play the police chief trying to put an end to the destruction.

The team is aiming to shoot in Q4, 2020. AMP International is handling world sales.

Tibbetts is known for directing 2011 feature Retreat with Thandie Newton, Cillian Murphy and Jamie Bell, and multiple episodes of hit TV dramas including Black Mirror, The Tunnel, Humans, Woman In White and BBC Studios-produced We Hunt Together, which launched this year.

Gail Stevens and Rebecca Farhall of Gail Stevens Casting are aboard for casting.

Tibbetts commented: “I am thrilled to be working with this fantastic cast and to be partnering with Amp and Stigma on my second feature. Sweet Dreams is Pulp Fiction in Martin Parr’s England. An action-packed pitch-black ensemble crime-thriller. Think No Country For Old Men, Fargo in England, and In Bruges and Shallow Grave. Funny, dark, violent and heartwarming; it has it all”.

Algar last year starred in acclaimed Shane Meadows series The Virtues and has HBO Max series Raised By Wolves and Jason Statham movie Cash Truck upcoming. Bea is known for writing and starring in Channel4 series This Way Up and she recently starred in Stephen Frears-directed drama Quiz. Gangs Of London actor Essiedu has BBC and HBO series I May Destroy You coming up.

Hot Fuzz and The World’s End star Frost has HBO series The Nevers upcoming. Suspiria and Emma actress Goth has feature Mayday upcoming. Howle is best known for Dunkirk, Outlaw King, On Chesil Beach and for playing Rey’s father in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.