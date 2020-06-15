Supreme Court Rules LGBT Workers Are Protected From Discrimination By Existing Law

The Supreme Court delivered a momentous ruling in favor of LGBT rights on Monday, deciding that gay, lesbian and transgender workers are protected by federal anti-discrimination law.

The 6-3 decision means that LGBT employees cannot be fired for their sexual orientation, a possibility that still exists in many states even in the five years since same-sex marriage was ruled legal.

The justices decided that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis on sex, also applies to sexual orientation.

The case involved two plaintiffs who were fired by their employers after revealing that they were gay, and a transgender individual who was terminated from her job after revealing her gender identify to her boss.

The Trump administration justice department had urged the court not to conclude that Title VII extends to LGBT Americans. But Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by Trump, wrote in the majority opinion that “the answer is clear. An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

Gorsuch was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, another conservative justice, along with justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Aimee Stephens was let go from her job at a Michigan funeral home after she told her employer that she planned to live and work as a woman.

“In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee’s sex when deciding to fire that employee,” Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion. “We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for be- ing gay or transgender defies the law.”