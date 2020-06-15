Supreme Court Rules LGBT Workers Are Protected From Discrimination By Existing Law

The Supreme Court delivered a momentous ruling in favor of LGBT rights on Monday, deciding that gay, lesbian and transgender workers are protected by federal anti-discrimination law.
The 6-3 decision means that LGBT employees cannot be fired for their sexual orientation, a possibility that still exists in many states even in the five years since same-sex marriage was ruled legal.
The justices decided that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis on sex, also applies to sexual orientation.
The case involved two plaintiffs who were fired by their employers after revealing that they were gay, and a transgender individual who was terminated from her job after revealing her gender identify to her boss.
The Trump administration justice department had urged the court not to conclude that Title VII extends to LGBT Americans. But Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by Trump, wrote in the majority opinion that “the answer is clear. An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
Gorsuch was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, another conservative justice, along with justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Aimee Stephens was let go from her job at a Michigan funeral home after she told her employer that she planned to live and work as a woman.
“In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee’s sex when deciding to fire that employee,” Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion. “We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for be- ing gay or transgender defies the law.”
Gerald Bostock, one of the plaintiffs in the case, sued after he was fired from his job with Clayton County, GA, after he joined a gay softball league. Another plaintiff, Donald Zarda, was terminated from his job as a skydiving instructor in New York after he revealed his sexual orientation. He died in 2014, but his family continued to pursue the case.
The ACLU, which represented Zarda and Stephens, said in a statement, “This landmark victory is the work of decades of LGBTQ people — led by Black trans women — fighting for our community. It belongs to our clients Aimee, Don, and another plaintiff Gerald Bostock, and countless other individuals who spoke out when they experienced discrimination.”
In a dissent, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “many will applaud today’s decision because they agree on policy grounds with the Court’s updating of Title VII. But the question in these cases is not whether discrimination because of sexual orientation or gender identity should be outlawed. The question is whether Congress did that in 1964. It indisputably did not.”
In a statement released through GLAAD, Bostock said, “There are truly no words to describe just how elated I am. When I was fired seven years ago, I was devastated. But this fight became about so much more than me. I am sincerely grateful to the Supreme Court, my attorneys, advocacy organizations like GLAAD, and every person who supported me on this journey.
He added, “Today, we can go to work without the fear of being fired for who we are and who we love. Yet, there is more work to be done. Discrimination has no place in this world, and I will not rest until we have equal rights for all.”
Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD’s president and CEO, said, “The decision gives us hope that as a country we can unite for the common good and continue the fight for LGBTQ acceptance. Especially at a time when the Trump Administration is rolling back the rights of transgender people and anti-transgender violence continues to plague our nation, this decision is a step towards affirming the dignity of transgender people, and all LGBTQ people.”
