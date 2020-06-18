Supreme Court Halts, For Now, Donald Trump Administration’s Effort To End DACA Program

The Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump’s administration was arbitrary and capricious as it sought to end an Obama-era program to protect some 700,000 “dreamers,” or young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

The decision (read it here) means that those “dreamers” can stay in the United States for now.

Chief Justice John Roberts was joined by the court’s four liberal members in the decision. The remaining conservative members of the court concurred with parts of the opinion and dissented in others.

Roberts wrote in the decision that they were not deciding whether the Obama-era program, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, “are sound policies,” but whether the Department of Homeland Security followed proper procedure in rescinding the program.

