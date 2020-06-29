Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Restrictions

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law that placed restrictions on abortion clinics.

Chief Justice John Roberts concurred with the court’s four liberal justices in forming a majority in the closely watched case.

The Louisiana law placed requirements on doctors who performed abortions, requiring them to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital, placing a severe obstacle to an abortion clinic’s ability to function.

In his majority opinion, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that the Louisiana law in dispute made the case “nearly identical” to a challenge to a Texas abortion law, which the court in 2016 found was unconstitutional.

Breyer wrote the district court correctly concluded that the Louisiana law lacked any “health-related benefit.”

“We have examined the extensive record carefully and conclude that it supports the District Court’s findings of fact,” he wrote. “Those findings mirror those made in Whole Woman’s Health [the Texas case] in every relevant respect and require the same result.”

In his concurring opinion, Roberts cited the precedent of the Texas decision. He wrote, “Stare decisis instructs us to treat like cases alike. The result in this case is controlled by our decision four years ago invalidating a nearly identical Texas law. The Louisiana law burdens women seeking previability abortions to the same extent as the Texas law, according to factual findings that are not clearly erroneous.”

