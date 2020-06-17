How Composer Nicholas Britell Is Holding A High Note In The Ongoing Opera Of The Roy Dynasty In HBO’s ‘Succession’ Season 2 – Crew Call Podcast

Our guest today on Crew Call is two-time Oscar nominated and Primetime Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell whose classical score for the second season of HBO’s Succession continues to evoke the onscreen emotions of the complex, warring adult childs of media magnate Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in the Jesse Armstrong-created series.

Season 2 for Britell centers around the turnaround of Roy scion Kendall (Jeremy Strong), who was significantly humbled in the season 1 finale after trying to takeover his father’s Waystar Royco, ultimately getting himself into a Ted Kennedy-like-Chappaquiddick situation at his sister’s wedding in England. Kendall is quietly under the thumb of papa Logan, and eats plenty of crow in season 2, but the tables turn. And it’s Britell’s score that beautifully accentuates the fall and rise of Kendall as he looks to reclaim power over his siblings of his father’s media empire, which is on the verge of possibly merging with a rival liberal-leaning media family’s empire.

Britell won the Emmy for Succession‘s main title last year, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him with award in hand again as he has extended the opening credits music with an angle on the cards that are stacked up against the Roy kids. Britell was Oscar nominated for his scores from the Barry Jenkins movies Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Click through to hear our latest interview with Britell on Crew Call: