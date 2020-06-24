Italian Productions, Including ‘Suburra’ & Indie Movies, Back Underway With Covid Protocols

Film and TV productions are getting back underway in Italy after the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

The third season of Netflix and Cattleya’s crime series Suburra restarted filming last week and is due to wrap this week. The streamer and producer are also teaming up on the second season of hit series Summertime, which is due to get underway in early July.

Among the first movies to get back to set was Eagle Pictures’ Italian-language teen dramedy Sul Piu Bello (Out Of My League), which has restarted filming in Turin. Alice Filippi’s film charts the story of a girl suffering from a serious illness who exudes positive energy and is on the hunt for the boyfriend of her dreams. Giuseppe Maggio and Eleanora Gaggero are among cast.

The indie pic has put covid protocols in place including all cast and crew wearing masks, set cleaning every day, an on-set covid manager to ensure adherence to the rules, and Covid tests every two weeks.

Local movie production Corro Da Te with World War Z actor Pierfrancesco Favino only had a few days of shoot to go when it was halted by coronavirus in March but the production has now completed filming and it is in post-production.

Aidan Turner series Leonardo had been shooting in Italy prior to the production pause as had blockbuster Mission Impossible 7.

Dozens of cinemas reopened in Italy last week with social distancing, additional cleaning regimes, temperature checks and masks required. However, the majority of venues remain closed as they await major releases and further reduction in the impact of the coronavirus.