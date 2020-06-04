Studiocanal CEO & Bona Film VP Among Speakers For Cannes’ China Event ‘Bridging The Dragon’

The line-up has been set for the 2020 edition of Bridging the Dragon, an initiative run by the Cannes Marche du Film in collaboration with the Sino-European producers.

The two-day program focusing on China will look to address questions surrounding how the pandemic will affect the Chinese market from production and distribution standpoints. It will be pivoted to online this year due to the ongoing lockdown, as per the rest of the Marche, and will run June 23-24. It will involve one-to-one matchmaking meetings and a series of panel discussions.

Among the speakers will be: Anna Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal; Jeffrey Chan, Executive Vice President of Bona Film Group; veteran Chinese producer and distributor Jerry Ye; Ulf Israel, Managing Director of Senator Film / Wild Bunch; Cheng Leer, Vice President of Mahua Fun Age Pictures; Mathieu Fournet, Head of European and international affairs of the French National Cinema Centre (CNC); and Liu Chun, Chairman of China Film Co-production Corporation (CFCC)

“I’m very grateful to our partner Bridging the Dragon who works with us building this incredible 5th edition of China-focused events in Cannes,” said Jérome Paillard, executive director Marché du Film. “This edition is very special, we’re inaugurating a model which will be part of our future. I’m sure even if nothing can replace real face to face, this online alternative can create new opportunities and discoveries.”

The wider Marche kicks off June 22 and runs until June 26.