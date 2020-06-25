Stephen Dorff Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Stephen Dorff has signed with ICM Partners, returning to the agency he has had a long association with.

Dorff is coming off starring turns on the most recent installment of HBO’s True Detective opposite Mahershala Ali and as the title character in the drama series Deputy, which aired on Fox for one season, with Dorff cast in one of the biggest talent deals of the 2019 pilot season.

Dorff’s feature credits include Blade, Public Enemies, World Trade Center, Cold Creek Manor, The Power Of One, Cecil B. Demented, I Shot Andy Warhol and Somewhere. He will next star as MMA fighter Cash Boykins in the David McKenna-penned Embattled, which is finalizing a distribution deal.

Multiple projects are in various stages of development through his La Costa Productions including a TWA Flight 800 miniseries in the works at eOne TV from David McKenna, with Dorff executive producing.

Dorff, who produced and co-wrote the indie country music film Wheeler, in which he starred, composed the score and wrote every song, continues to be represented by attorney Adam Kaller.

For the past six years, he was at Paradigm. Before that, he did stints at UTA, Gersh and Resolution.