Stephen Colbert Hammers John Bolton About Support Of Donald Trump On ‘The Late Show’: “I Couldn’t Believe It Was That Bad”

Stephen Colbert John Bolton The Late Show
Stephen Colbert and John Bolton on 'The Late Show' Twitter

In a clip released from tonight’s Late Show, host Stephen Colbert relentlessly questions former Trump national security advisor John Bolton about the president.

Bolton, of course is promoting a book about his time in the West Wing, and Colbert goes after him for for his previous support of a man Bolton has called “unfit” to be president.

“Whatever we think of him,” Bolton explained of Trump, “he’s not going to be a Democrat subject to the pressure — especially now — of the Left. I bought that argument in 2016.”

An exasperated Colbert responded, “No, he’s going to be subject to the pressure of Vladimir Putin! And Xi Jinping! He’s a person willing to sell out the interest of the American people for his own reelection.”

“What could be worse,” continued Colbert, “in Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden’s philosophy than betraying your country to a hostile foreign leader?”

“Trust me, I understand that point,” replied Bolton.

“What I thought in 2016 was, ‘Well, at least we have to try it out.'”

“I guess what’s exasperating,” said Colbert, “is there is absolutely nothing that Donald Trump has done that’s surprising to me. My rule is: whatever you think he’s done is probably true. He’s not deep enough to get your socks wet in. That’s why, when he ran casinos, the house lost. There was noting to learn about him…How did you not know beforehand that he was that callow?”

“Because I couldn’t believe it was that bad,” maintained Bolton.

See more of the exchange below.

