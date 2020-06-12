Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Hire Crisis Management Rep After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

Former Vanderpump Rules cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have hired a crisis management team and are speaking out for the first time following their firing from the Bravo reality show.

The two were axed from the show earlier this week after their former co-star Faith Stowers, who is black, revealed in an Instagram Live chat that Schroeder and Doute reported her to police in 2018, telling them Stowers resembled a suspected criminal they’d seen in the news. It all began with a Daily Mail story about a black woman wanted for theft. Stowers said “they called the cops and said it was me.” (The woman wanted for theft was not Stowers.) Both Schroeder and Doute apologized on Instagram after Stowers’ account went viral.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” their new representative Steve Honig said in a statement to several media outlets. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

Both Schroeder and Doute had been dropped by their previous representatives.

New Vanderpump Rules cast members Max Boyens and Matt Caprioni also were fired over past racist remarks that recently came to light.