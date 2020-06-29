Starzplay Lands ‘Ramy’ Season 2 In Europe; A+E Networks UK Renews ‘Forged With Steele’; ‘Spring Blossom’ Trailer — Global Briefs

Starzplay has acquired the second season of Ramy Yousseff’s Golden Globe-winning comedy Ramy for the UK, Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland. The streaming arm of U.S. network Starz will premiere the Hulu original on August 6 in Europe, following Youssef on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Produced by A24, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali stars in Season 2. Starzplay also had the rights to Season 1, but has now added the Netherlands and Switzerland to its list of territories.

A+E Networks UK has renewed Forged With Steele for a second season for its Sky History channel. Red Arrow Studios-owned Studio71 UK makes the show, which features blacksmith YouTube star Alec Steele forging an array of iconic weaponry from across the ages. Steele has moved from the UK to Montana and will team with bladesmith Will Stelter for the 12-part series, in which he acquires ancient skills including gem-setting, inlaying and engraving. Forged With Steele was commissioned by Dan Korn, VP of programming at A+E Networks UK. Tom Payne is series producer, with Jody Smith and Tom Payne as executive producers. Season 2 will air next year and Red Arrow Studios International distributes.

Below you can watch the first trailer for Spring Blossom, Suzanne Lindon’s debut feature which was selected for the Cannes Label and will screen for the first time in Toronto. Lindon also stars alongside Arnaud Valois, Frédéric Pierrot and Florence Viala. The film is produced by Caroline Bonmarchand of Avenue B Productions. It follows a 16-year-old girl who falls in love with an older man. Luxbox handles sales.