Starz Orders ‘Outlander’ Travel Docu-Series Spin-Off ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’

Starz is going on a Scottish roadtrip with Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

The Lionsgate-backed broadcaster has picked up eight-part travel docu-series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, created by the Scottish pair.

The series of half-hour episodes, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, will see Heughan and McTavish take viewers along on their adventures, discovering the rich and complex heritage of their native country.

They will travel to Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of an historic turning point, known well to fans of Outlander.

Heughan plays Jamie Fraser on the period sci-fi drama, while McTavish stars as Dougal Mackenzie, the machiavellian war chief.

Related Story Spaghetti Western Locations Become 'Euro Film Treasures'; Starzplay Launches On Rakuten; BBC Buys Ronnie Scott's Doc - Global Briefs

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham was created and executive produced by Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish and Alex Norouzi and is produced for Starz by Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Senior Vice President of Original Programming Karen Bailey and Senior Vice President of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin are the executives overseeing the show on behalf of Starz.

“The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” said Christina Davis, President, Original Programming of Starz. “The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends.”

“We are so excited to take viewers on this epic adventure with Sam and Graham. Their bond of friendship and genuine curiosity about the rich culture of Scotland is going to make for an unforgettable journey for all,” added Holly Jacobs, Executive Vice President, Alternative and Syndication Programming, Sony Pictures Television.