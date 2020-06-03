‘Star Wars’ Actor John Boyega Delivers Emotional Speech During London Black Lives Matter Protest

Star Wars actor John Boyega was among the thousands of demonstrators who took to the streets in London on Wednesday as outage continues to grow on a global scale over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Boyega walked with protestors from parliament to Hyde Park, taking up a loud speaker on several occasions to show his appreciation for the crowds who had gathered and to offer some words on the challenges black people continue to face in society.

“Thank you for coming out today, thank you for being here to show your support,” said Boyega, with the crowd chanting “justice now” behind him. “Black people I love you, I appreciate you, today is an important day. We are fighting for our rights, we are fighting for our ability to live in freedom, we are fighting for our ability to achieve….today you guys are a visible representation of that,” the actor continued.

Twitter user @symeonbrown posted the clip:

Outside parliament @JohnBoyega tells everyone to take a knee and says black people “I love you” pic.twitter.com/2egDZwmBzE — SymeonBrown (@symeonbrown) June 3, 2020

A visibly emotional Boyega took up the loud speaker again in Hyde Park, telling the crowds, “I need you to understand how painful it is, to be reminded every day that you race means nothing. That is not the case anymore – we are a physical representation of our support of George Floyd.”

CBS News reporter Haley Ott recorded a portion of the speech:

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting,” @johnboyega just told #BlackLivesMatter protesters in London’s Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/P49cbwIp6P — Haley Ott (@haleyjoelleott) June 3, 2020

The actor also took to his instagram feed live during he march to deliver a message to Americans. “My brothers and sister in America, listen, we love you. You’re not alone. You’ve given us so much opportunity, you’ve done so much for the world, for culture, that’s why we’re here,” he said.

Wednesday has also seen continued demonstrations outside of the U.S. in countries such as France and Spain.