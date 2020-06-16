Star Wars Celebration Canceled, Set To Return In 2022

Click to Skip Ad
Christophe Ena/Shutterstock

For the first time since its inception in 1999, this year’s Star Wars Celebration will not hit hyperspace in Anaheim as scheduled. The news was made that the Star Wars confab has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and will return in 2022.

The cancellation of the event, which was originally scheduled for August 27-30, was announced on the official website: “At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority. Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars celebration for 2020.”

For Jedi knights that already purchased tickets, they can opt for a refund or have their tickets transferred to the next Star Wars Celebration, which is slated for August 18-21, 2022. Hotels booked through the event, will be canceled while those who have pre-ordered merchandise have the option of receiving their order or getting a refund.

This is the latest fanboy/fangirl event that has been postponed or canceled due to the pandemic. San Diego Comic-Con was canceled but has since announced it will host a virtual at-home edition of the popular confab. In addition, WonderCon was postponed in March.

