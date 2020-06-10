Lockdown Series ‘Staged’ Sales Deal; Cinesite Exec Hires; Edinburgh Sets At-Home Festival – Global Briefs

Staged, the lockdown comedy series written and directed by Simon Evans which debuts on BBC One on Wednesday, has been boarded by the newly-launched Rainmaker Content for international distribution. David Tennant and Michael Sheen lead the cast of the six-episode show, which chronicles the cast of a play as they try to keep rehearsals on track after being furloughed. The project is produced by Infinity Hill and GCB Films.

VFX and animation studio Cinesite has made two new hires and a key promotion to its offices in London and Montreal. Melissa Taylor joins from Framestore as General Manager in London, Siobhan Bentley joins from MPC as Head of Production VFX in London, and Tamara Boutcher is bumped up to Global Head of Production for feature animation from the company’s Montreal HQ. Recent credits for Cinesite include No Time To Die and Netflix series The Witcher.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival, which was forced to cancel its physical 2020 edition due to the lockdown, is partnering with Curzon Home Cinema to launch an online festival where viewers can purchase films to view over a 12 day period for £9.99 ($12.8) a pop. A new movie will be uploaded each day, with titles including Thomas Clay’s Fanny Lye Deliver’d, which debuted at London Film Festival last year, Jóhann Jóhannsson’s Last And First Men, which was at the Berlinale and has Tilda Swinton as narrator, and Marco Bellocchio’s The Traitor, which was at Cannes last year.