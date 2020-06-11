Spotify’s Dawn Ostroff Joins The Board Of Activision Blizzard

Santa Monica-based game giant Activision Blizzard has appointe Dawn Ostroff to its board as an independent director effective immediately.

The longtime entertainment executive currently oversees content and advertising at Spotify. Previously she co-founded and served as president of Condé Nast Entertainment through 2018. Before that she held a number of leadership positions in the industry including at The CW Television Network, United Paramount Network, Lifetime Television, Twentieth Century Fox Film and The Walt Disney Company.

“Dawn has an incredible track record of leading her teams into the new age of digital entertainment, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the Board,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, home to Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Farm Heros. “There are few executives that have spanned television, film, media and music, but Dawn has touched them all and left her mark in every industry. With her distinguished career background and perspective, she is an amazing asset to the Board and management team as we propel our business forward.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been drawn to companies willing to shift the paradigm of entertainment and media,” said Dawn Ostroff. “With a long history of success in gaming and interactive experiences, Activision Blizzard has been established as a clear global leader in digital content and I look forward to joining the Board to support the company’s further growth across an array of media and entertainment platforms.”