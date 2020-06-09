‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Sequel Production Underway Ahead Of 2022 Release

Click to Skip Ad
Production has begun on Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2, with lead animator Nick Kondo confirming the news on his twitter account.

Last month, Sony announced the movie was pushing back from its original April 2022 release plan and is now dated for October 7, 2022.

The original was a critical and commercial success, grossing $190M domestic and $375M globally.

Details of the sequel have been kept largely under-wraps. Shameik Moore is expected to return, among other cast members. Joaquim Dos Santos is directing and Dave Callaham is scripting.

