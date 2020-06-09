‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Sequel Production Underway Ahead Of 2022 Release

Production has begun on Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2, with lead animator Nick Kondo confirming the news on his twitter account.

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

Last month, Sony announced the movie was pushing back from its original April 2022 release plan and is now dated for October 7, 2022.

The original was a critical and commercial success, grossing $190M domestic and $375M globally.

Details of the sequel have been kept largely under-wraps. Shameik Moore is expected to return, among other cast members. Joaquim Dos Santos is directing and Dave Callaham is scripting.