South America’s Largest Genre Film Festival Fantaspoa Sets 2020 Digital Edition With Streamer Darkflix

EXCLUSIVE: Brazil’s Fantaspoa Fantastic Film Festival, which is the largest genre event in South America, has locked a partnership with local streaming service Darkflix to allow it to host its 16th edition online, and free for local audiences.

The 2020 edition of the fest was originally scheduled to take place in May this year, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. As the virus is far from being contained in Brazil (the country now has both the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the world), organizers have ultimately decided that a physical edition will not be possible this year, and instead will pivot online.

Running July 24 – August 2, Fantaspoa will see Darkflix host a number of Latin American premieres of new genre films, and will feature a total of 110 features and shorts from 35 countries. Each title will have a cap of 5,000 viewers and will be geo-blocked for viewers in Brazil.

Related Story Russian Animation Outfit Riki Group Names New CEO

The event will also host interactive Q&As alongside several of the livestreams, as well as lectures and masterclasses, all of which will also be free to audiences on a global scale (unlike the movie screenings).

The fest will open with Keola Racela’s Porno, which previously screened at SXSW, Fantasia, Sitges, and FrightFest. It will close with two Fantaspoa co-productions: Skull The Mask and The Pandemic Anthology, both of which recently premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival.

Ugandan filmmaker Isaac Godfrey Geoffrey Nabwana – also known as IGG Nabwana – and his company Wakaliwood will receive the event’s Special Achievement Award. All of his films are produced in Uganda with minimal budgets, but have attracted audiences around the world. The fest will screen his film Crazy World, which played at Toronto in 2019.

Here’s the full first list of Fantaspoa’s 2020 titles.

CRAZY WORLD (I.G.G Nabwana, Uganda, 2019)

DIABLO ROJO PTY (Sol Charlotte and J. Oskura Nájera, Panama, 2019)

ENTWINED (Minos Nikolakakis, Greece/United Kingdom, 2019)

FRIED BARRY (Ryan Kruger, South Africa, 2020)

GHOST MASTER (Paul Young, Japan, 2019)

JAMES VS. HIS FUTURE SELF (Jeremy LaLonde, Canada, 2019)

LIMBO (Tim Dünschede, Germany, 2019)

THE PANDEMIC ANTHOLOGY (Various directors, Brazil, 2020)

PORNO (Keola Racela, United States, 2019)

RESIN (Daniel Borgman, Denmark, 2019)

ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS (Martín Blousson and Macarena García Lenzi, Argentina, 2019)

SALVATION (Lee Chang Moo, South Korea, 2020)

STRANGER (Dmitriy Tomashpolskiy, Ukraine, 2019)

SKULL: THE MASK (Armando Fonseca and Kapel Furman, Brazil, 2020)

TO KILL A DRAGON (Jimena Monteoliva, Argentina, 2019)

TOXIC (Ariel Martínez Herrera, Argentina, 2020)