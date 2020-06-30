Solstice Studios & Original Film Team For Action Thriller ‘Shadow Run’

Solstice Studios is partnering with Fast and Furious producers Original Film on the original action thriller Shadow Run by Magnum P.I. and upcoming Cliffhanger reboot scribe Joe Gazzam.

Shadow Run tells the story of a CIA agent who devoted five years of his life to capturing the Russian spy who killed his wife. His triumph turns into a nightmare when he’s told that, not only is America trading the spy away – but he’s been assigned to make the swap. Now he’s stuck with his mortal enemy on an off-the-books “shadow run” where nothing happens as planned and everyone is trying to kill them.

Original’s Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe are producing, with Solstice Studios’ SVP of Development and Production Beth Bruckner O’Brien and Creative Executive Leah Bleich overseeing the project. Solstice will finance and distribute the film in the U.S. and handle foreign sales. Gazzam is repped by Circle of Confusion and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

Solstice Studios is delivering to the theaters the first fresh wide release upon their reopening from COVID-19, the Russell Crowe road rage movie Unhinged on July 31 in what is planned to be a 2K theater break. The studio is targeting late summer/early fall for the start of production on Robert Rodriguez’s mind-bending action thriller, Hypnotic, starring Oscar winner Ben Affleck. Solstice recently acquired the futuristic thriller Mind Fall, written by Academy Award-winner Graham Moore with Cedric Jimenez set to direct.