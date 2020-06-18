‘Solar Opposites’ & ‘Crossing Swords’ Adult Animated Series Renewed By Hulu

Hulu over the past month launched a foray into original adult animation with the premieres of Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords. Both have now been picked up for additional seasons.

Solar Opposites, which had an initial two-season order, has been renewed for a third season; Crossing Swords has been picked up for a second season.

Hulu first dipped its toe into original adults animated content in its early days with the 2013 The Awesomes. Solar Opposites, which launched May 8 as Hulu’s most-watched original comedy premiere to date, and Crossing Swords, which debuted June 12, are the platform’s first original efforts since but Hulu had been building a slate of acquired adult animated series, including Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, Futurama and King of the Hill. The category has been driving engagement and currently holds the highest average re-watch rate on the service, which fueled the original expansion.

Solar Opposites, from co-creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan and 20th Century Fox Television, has been renewed for a 12-episode third season. They serve as writers/executive producers alongside Josh Bycel. The voice cast includes Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack will reprise their roles.

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Here is a video announcement of the renewal:

Crossing Swords, from co-creators Tom Root and John Harvatine IV and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, has been renewed for a 10-episode second season. The series is distributed by Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Root returns as writer/executive producer; Harvatine IV returns as director/ executive producer. The voice cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

In Crossing Swords, Patrick is a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle however his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

Here is the renewal video announcement: