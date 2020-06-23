‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Idris Damson, star of FX’s critically acclaimed drama series Snowfall, has signed with CAA.

Idris portrays Franklin Saint in Snowfall, the drama about the start of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles, which is heading into its fourth season on FX.

Idris can also be seen as the star of Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s film Farming, opposite Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Kate Beckinsale, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. For his performance, Idris won the Edinburgh International Film Festival’s Award for Best Performance in a British Feature Film, as well as the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film.

Idris has previously guest-starred in episodes of Netflix’s Black Mirror and the anthology series, The Twilight Zone, hosted by Jordan Peele.

Idris can next be seen in the upcoming Netflix film Outside the Wire, starring alongside Anthony Mackie this fall.

Idris continues to be repped by manager Stephanie Moy at Elevate Entertainment and attorney John Meigs at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. His publicist is Aira Idris.

Peele and Mbatha-Raw also are repped by CAA.