‘SNL’s Chris Redd Organizes Fundraiser To Provide COVID-19 Tests & Treatment For George Floyd Protesters

Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd has launched a fundraiser to provide COVID-19 testing and treatment for those participating in protests over the death of George Floyd.

Redd announced the GoFundMe campaign on Twitter.

“COVID19 protest relief is live!! Give if you can, share if it’s in your heart!! #BlackLivesMatter and more to come!!,” Redd tweeted.

Chris Redd Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“As thousands of people take to the streets to protest racial discrimination and the many Black Lives lost at the hands of injustice, we also have the unfortunate fact that this deadly pandemic is still upon us,” Redd wrote in the GoFundMe campaign description.

“The lives at risk of the injustice being fought against are also the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Many will not be in position to pay the inevitable cost associated with their brave efforts,” he added. “This fund is to assist those that contract this disease while protesting and other protest related injuries as many are being attacked while speaking out.”

The fund also will provide support for treatment/hospital bills as related to COVID-19, injuries obtained while protesting, bail relief and court expenses for protesters.

The fund so far has raised $125,240 of its $250,000 goal.